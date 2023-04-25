WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

857 PM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN KENT AND

SOUTHEASTERN GARZA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

northwestern Texas.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN BORDEN COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN SCURRY COUNTY...

At 858 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fluvanna, or 12

miles northwest of Snyder, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Snyder, Fluvanna and Randalls Corner.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN

SCURRY COUNTY...

At 900 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 10 miles north of Snyder, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northern Scurry County.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

