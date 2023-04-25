WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 744 PM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER COUNTY... At 743 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Claytonville, or 11 miles southeast of Tulia, moving southeast at 15 mph. Baseball size hail was reported with this storm at 730 PM two miles south of Tulia. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR KRESS...CLAYTONVILLE...LOCKNEY...AND SOUTH PLAINS. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include... Kress. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a dangerous storm! Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather