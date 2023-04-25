WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

744 PM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER COUNTY...

At 743 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of

Claytonville, or 11 miles southeast of Tulia, moving southeast at 15

mph. Baseball size hail was reported with this storm at 730 PM two

miles south of Tulia.

THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR KRESS...CLAYTONVILLE...LOCKNEY...AND

SOUTH PLAINS.

HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include...

Kress.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a dangerous storm! Prepare immediately for large destructive

hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should

move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

