WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 641 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LUBBOCK...NORTHEASTERN HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES... At 640 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles north of Cotton Center to 8 miles southeast of Spade to 4 miles southwest of Anton, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Olton, Anton, Cotton Center and Spade. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail are likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather