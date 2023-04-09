WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Parmer County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southwestern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast

of Lazbuddie, or 11 miles southwest of Dimmitt, moving southeast at

5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

east central Parmer and southwestern Castro Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail are

likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and

vehicles.

