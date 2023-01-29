WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

143 PM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO NOON CST MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, a light glazing of ice is

expected on sidewalks and roadways. For the Winter Storm Watch,

significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations around one

quarter of an inch are possible.

* WHERE...Dickens, Garza, Kent, King, and Stonewall Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 AM to Noon CST

Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday morning through

Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become

slick and hazardous. Ice accumulation on power lines and tree

limbs may cause some power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1 or for the latest Texas road conditions visit

drivetexas.org

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely

necessary, drive with extreme caution. Leave plenty of room between

you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach

your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be

especially cautious on hills or when making turns.

* WHAT...A light glazing of ice is expected on sidewalks and

roadways.

* WHERE...Childress, Cottle, Crosby, Floyd, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley,

Briscoe, and Hall Counties.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to Noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning

commute.

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

counties, Harris and Montgomery.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

River or stream flows are elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 144 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Jersey Village, The Woodlands, Spring, Oak Ridge North,

Willowbrook, Hooks Airport, Cypress, Splashtown, The

Woodlands Pavillion and Chateau Woods.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

