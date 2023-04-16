TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

731 PM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Louisiana...Texas...

Sabine River Near Deweyville

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 24.5 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 6:45 PM CDT Sunday was 24.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

tomorrow evening and continue falling to 17.7 feet Friday

evening.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 24.5 Sun 6 pm CDT 24.0 22.9 21.1

_____

