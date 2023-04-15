TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

939 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY...

At 939 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Port Arthur,

moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Port Arthur, Groves and Port Neches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

McMullen County through 1015 PM CDT...

At 939 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cross, or 10 miles northeast of Tilden, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Cross and Crowther.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2857 9833 2852 9833 2842 9842 2859 9857

2864 9851 2864 9840

TIME...MOT...LOC 0239Z 311DEG 15KT 2860 9848

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

