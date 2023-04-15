TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

649 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Tyler,

northeastern Hardin and south central Jasper Counties through 715 PM

CDT...

At 649 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Village Mills, or near Kountze, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Silsbee, Kountze, Fred, Wildwood, Caney Head, Honey Island and

Village Mills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

southeastern Texas.

LAT...LON 3042 9455 3059 9440 3063 9402 3038 9406

3031 9419

TIME...MOT...LOC 2349Z 281DEG 9KT 3047 9433

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TYLER COUNTY WILL

EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small

hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this

thunderstorm.

