TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 27, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1025 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

county, Jefferson.

* WHEN...Until 1030 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams

continue to rise due to excess runoff from yesterdays rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1024 AM CST, gauge reports indicated Taylors Bayou

continues to rise into moderate flood stage. Flooding is

already occurring in the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Central Jefferson County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

