TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

435 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR WEST

CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISH IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND NORTHEASTERN

ORANGE COUNTIES...

At 435 PM CST, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was

located over Pinehurst, or over Orange, moving northeast at 40 mph.

This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!

HAZARD...Damaging tornado.

SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may

be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes

will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes,

businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction

is possible.

The tornado will be near...

Forest Heights around 445 PM CST.

Toomey around 450 PM CST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly

tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move

to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid

windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move

to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying

debris.

Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the

tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Wind speeds have diminished below criteria.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana...

Western Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana...

Southern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana...

Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana...

Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana...

Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Texas...

South central Newton County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 545 PM CST.

* At 438 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Bancroft to near Toomey to 8 miles southwest of

Sabine Pass, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Sulphur, Cameron, Westlake, Vinton,

Iowa, Kinder, Fenton, Reeves, Grand Lake, Dry Creek, Singer, Hayes,

Moss Bluff, Sabine Pass, Johnsons Bayou, De Quincy, Ragley and Lake

Charles Regional Airport.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 52.

Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southwestern

Louisiana...and southeastern Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

* Tornado Warning for...

Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana...

Southeastern Orange County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 515 PM CST.

* At 438 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over West Orange, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Toomey around 445 PM CST.

Vinton around 455 PM CST.

Edgerly around 500 PM CST.

Sulphur and Carlyss around 505 PM CST.

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 879.

Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 24.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAUREGARD PARISH IN

SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE

AT 445 PM CST...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain

is still possible with this thunderstorm.

