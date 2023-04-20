WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Watch County Notification for Watches 153/156 National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 857 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 The National Weather Service has cancelled Severe Thunderstorm Watch 153 for the following areas In Texas this cancels 4 counties In southeast Texas Brazos Burleson Houston Madison This includes the cities of Bryan, Caldwell, College Station, Crockett, Madisonville, and Somerville. The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch 156 until 2 AM CDT Friday which replaces a portion of Severe Thunderstorm Watch 153. The new watch is valid for the following areas In Texas the new watch includes 2 counties Grimes Walker This includes the cities of Huntsville and Navasota. Severe Thunderstorm Watch 156 remains valid until 2 AM CDT Friday for the following areas In Texas this watch includes 17 counties In south central Texas Jackson Austin Brazoria Chambers Colorado Fort Bend Galveston Harris Liberty Matagorda Montgomery Polk San Jacinto Trinity Waller Washington Wharton This includes the cities of Alvin, Anahuac, Angleton, Bay City, Bellville, Brenham, Brookshire, Cleveland, Clute, Coldspring, Columbus, Conroe, Corrigan, Dayton, Dickinson, Eagle Lake, Edna, El Campo, First Colony, Freeport, Friendswood, Galveston, Ganado, Groveton, Hempstead, Houston, Lake Jackson, League City, Liberty, Livingston, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Palacios, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd, Stowell, Sugar Land, Texas City, The Woodlands, Trinity, Waller, Weimar, Wharton, and Winnie. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANGELINA ARANSAS AUSTIN BRAZORIA CALHOUN CHAMBERS COLORADO DEWITT FAYETTE FORT BEND GALVESTON GOLIAD GONZALES GRIMES HARDIN HARRIS JACKSON JASPER JEFFERSON KARNES LAVACA LIBERTY MATAGORDA MONTGOMERY NACOGDOCHES NEWTON ORANGE PANOLA POLK REFUGIO SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SAN JACINTO SHELBY TRINITY TYLER VICTORIA WALKER WALLER WASHINGTON WHARTON ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Collin, southeastern Grayson and west central Fannin Counties through 930 PM CDT... At 858 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tom Bean, or 14 miles southeast of Sherman, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Bonham, Van Alstyne, Whitewright, Bells, Tom Bean, Savoy, Ector, Trenton, Ravenna, Lake Bonham, Valley Lake, Randolph, Boyd, Westminster, Cannon, Ida, Ambrose, Nobility, Pilot Grove and Ely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3364 9609 3332 9642 3343 9660 3374 9639 3372 9637 3369 9636 3369 9632 3371 9631 3374 9631 3376 9630 TIME...MOT...LOC 0158Z 214DEG 30KT 3344 9646 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ANDERSON BELL BOSQUE BOWIE CAMP CASS CHEROKEE CORYELL DELTA ELLIS FALLS FANNIN FRANKLIN FREESTONE GREGG HAMILTON HARRISON HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HUNT KAUFMAN LAMAR LAMPASAS LEON LIMESTONE MCLENNAN MARION MILAM MILLS MORRIS NAVARRO RAINS ROBERTSON ROCKWALL RUSK SMITH TITUS UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WOOD THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 153 TO EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 27 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS ANDERSON BELL BOSQUE CORYELL FALLS FREESTONE HAMILTON HENDERSON HILL LAMPASAS LEON LIMESTONE MCLENNAN MILAM MILLS ROBERTSON IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS DELTA ELLIS FANNIN HOPKINS HUNT KAUFMAN LAMAR NAVARRO RAINS ROCKWALL VAN ZANDT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, BONHAM, BUFFALO, CALVERT, CAMERON, CANTON, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COMMERCE, COOPER, COPPERAS COVE, CORSICANA, EAST TAWAKONI, EDGEWOOD, EMORY, ENNIS, FAIRFIELD, FORNEY, FORT HOOD, FRANKLIN, GATESVILLE, GOLDTHWAITE, GRAND SALINE, GREENVILLE, GROESBECK, GUN BARREL CITY, HAMILTON, HEARNE, HEATH, HICO, HILLSBORO, JEWETT, KAUFMAN, KILLEEN, LAMPASAS, MARLIN, MERIDIAN, MEXIA, MIDLOTHIAN, NORMANGEE, OAKWOOD, PALESTINE, PARIS, POINT, ROCKDALE, ROCKWALL, SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEAGUE, TEMPLE, TERRELL, VALLEY MILLS, VAN, WACO, WAXAHACHIE, WILLS POINT, AND WORTHAM. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BASTROP...CENTRAL LEE AND NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES... At 859 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paige, or 11 miles northeast of Bastrop, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Giddings, Round Top, Fedor, Paige, Circle D-KC Estates, Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway, Camp Swift, Carmine, Knobb Springs, Serbin, Northrup, McDade, Ledbetter, Waldeck, Loebau, Hills, Winedale, Lincoln, Butler and Manheim. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following county, Brazos. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 858 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This has caused urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... College Station, Bryan, Kyle Field and Wellborn. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lamar and northeastern Fannin Counties through 930 PM CDT... At 900 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Coffee Mill Lake, or 12 miles northeast of Bonham, moving northeast at 40 mph. Crockett Lake, Coffee Mill Lake, East Direct, Monkstown, Telephone, Lamasco, Elwood, Belk, Duplex, Carson, Garretts Bluff and Direct. LAT...LON 3390 9561 3363 9607 3375 9619 3380 9617 3384 9613 3384 9605 3386 9603 3384 9602 3385 9600 3387 9600 3385 9598 3386 9595 3389 9593 3384 9583 3386 9581 3385 9576 3388 9576 3390 9575 3388 9570 3392 9563 TIME...MOT...LOC 0200Z 229DEG 36KT 3375 9608 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Bastrop and central Fayette Counties through 945 PM CDT... At 901 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rosanky, or 8 miles south of Bastrop, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. La Grange, Smithville, Rosanky, Upton, Hills Prairie, Togo, Watterson, Alum Creek, Rabbs Prairie, Plum, Warda, Buescher State Park, Kovar, West Point, Winchester, Kirtley and Nechanitz. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central Texas. LAT...LON 2982 9684 2991 9742 3007 9740 3008 9703 3004 9702 3003 9701 3009 9691 3009 9682 TIME...MOT...LOC 0201Z 275DEG 18KT 2999 9732 MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH