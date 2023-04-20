WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Watch County Notification for Watches 153/156 National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 832 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 The National Weather Service will allow Severe Thunderstorm Watch 153 to expire at 9 PM CDT this evening for the following areas In Texas this allows to expire 6 counties In southeast Texas Brazos Burleson Grimes Houston Madison Walker This includes the cities of Bryan, Caldwell, College Station, Crockett, Huntsville, Madisonville, Navasota, and Somerville. The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch 156 until 2 AM CDT Friday which replaces a portion of Severe Thunderstorm Watch 153. The new watch is valid for the following areas In Texas the new watch includes 1 county Washington This includes the cities of Brenham. 156 in effect until 2 AM CDT Friday for the following areas In Texas this watch includes 16 counties In south central Texas Jackson Austin Brazoria Chambers Colorado Fort Bend Galveston Harris Liberty Matagorda Montgomery Polk San Jacinto Trinity Waller Wharton This includes the cities of Alvin, Anahuac, Angleton, Bay City, Bellville, Brookshire, Cleveland, Clute, Coldspring, Columbus, Conroe, Corrigan, Dayton, Dickinson, Eagle Lake, Edna, El Campo, First Colony, Freeport, Friendswood, Galveston, Ganado, Groveton, Hempstead, Houston, Lake Jackson, League City, Liberty, Livingston, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Palacios, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd, Stowell, Sugar Land, Texas City, The Woodlands, Trinity, Waller, Weimar, Wharton, and Winnie. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON... NORTHEASTERN TRAVIS AND NORTH CENTRAL BASTROP COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BELL BOSQUE BOWIE BRAZOS BURLESON CAMP CASS CHEROKEE CORYELL DELTA ELLIS FALLS FANNIN FRANKLIN FREESTONE GREGG GRIMES HAMILTON HARRISON HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON HUNT KAUFMAN LAMAR LAMPASAS LEON LIMESTONE MCLENNAN MADISON MARION MILAM MILLS MORRIS NAVARRO RAINS ROBERTSON ROCKWALL RUSK SMITH TITUS UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WALKER WOOD ANGELINA ARANSAS AUSTIN BRAZORIA CALHOUN CHAMBERS COLORADO DEWITT FAYETTE FORT BEND GALVESTON GOLIAD GONZALES HARDIN HARRIS JACKSON JASPER JEFFERSON KARNES LAVACA LIBERTY MATAGORDA MONTGOMERY NACOGDOCHES NEWTON ORANGE PANOLA POLK REFUGIO SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SAN JACINTO SHELBY TRINITY TYLER VICTORIA WALLER WASHINGTON WHARTON The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Kerr County in south central Texas... Southern Gillespie County in south central Texas... * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 835 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harper to near Mountain Home, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Ingram, Mountain Home, Luckenbach, Cain City, Tivydale, Grapetown, Rocky Hill, Harper and Kerrville-Schreiner Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather