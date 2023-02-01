WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1139 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Freezing rain or drizzle. Any additional ice accumulations will be a light glaze. * WHERE...Madison, Brazos, and Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most ice accumulation has occurred in the northern and western portions of the counties. Where temperatures have remained above freezing, significant ice has not accumulated. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Any additional ice accumulations will be a light glaze. * WHERE...Houston County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most ice accumulations can be expected in the northern and western portions of the county where temperatures hover near freezing. Icing will decrease significantly to the south and east, to where the southern and easternmost portions of the county is not likely to see any ice accumulation at all where temperatures remain above freezing. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Due to temperatures holding above freezing and expected to remain above freezing, along with no impacts being reported on elevated surfaces\/roadways, the winter weather advisory has been cancelled for Walker, Grimes, Colorado, Austin, and Waller counties. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Burleson County. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most significant icing can be expected temperatures hover near freezing. Other parts of the county will see lower chances of ice accumulating since temperatures are expected to remain above freezing. If temperatures rise to above freezing in the northern and western part of the county, then the warning may need to be replaced with an advisory. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather