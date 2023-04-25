TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

224 PM MDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT ON THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR

THE LOWLANDS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEW MEXICO, AND FAR

WEST TEXAS...

.Warm and drier air moves back to southern New Mexico and far

west Texas bringing elevated to critical fire weather conditions

this afternoon. Wind speeds will increase this afternoon with the

development of a surface low in northeastern New Mexico. Winds

will be from the west at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Minimum relative humidity will remain in the 7 to 12 percent

range for the lowlands, while the mountains remain around 15 to

25%.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING

FOR WINDY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 055, 056, 111, AND 112...

* WIND...west winds 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...7-12 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

