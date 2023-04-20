WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Robertson County in central Texas... Northeastern Milam County in central Texas... Southern Limestone County in central Texas... Falls County in central Texas... * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 611 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Marlin to Cameron, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include... Marlin, Cameron, Hearne, Groesbeck, Franklin, Rosebud, Calvert, Bremond, Lott, Lake Limestone, Twin Oak Reservoir, Camp Creek Lake, Fort Parker State Park, Thornton, Wilson, Kosse, Crossroads, Silver City, Jones Prairie and Ben Arnold. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BELL BOSQUE BOWIE BRAZOS BURLESON CAMP CASS CHEROKEE CORYELL DELTA ELLIS FALLS FANNIN FRANKLIN FREESTONE GREGG HAMILTON HARRISON HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON HUNT KAUFMAN LAMAR LAMPASAS LEON LIMESTONE MCLENNAN MADISON MARION MILAM MILLS MORRIS NACOGDOCHES NAVARRO PANOLA RAINS RED RIVER ROBERTSON ROCKWALL RUSK SHELBY SMITH TITUS UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WOOD ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FRIO COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MEDINA AND SOUTHEASTERN UVALDE COUNTIES... At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Sabinal, or 19 miles northeast of Batesville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Medina and southeastern Uvalde Counties. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL HILL...SOUTHWESTERN ELLIS AND WEST CENTRAL NAVARRO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a Southeastern Llano County in south central Texas... Southwestern Burnet County in south central Texas... * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 614 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kingsland, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Buchanan Dam, Gainesville, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Meadowlakes, Highland Haven, Inks Lake State Park, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Cottonwood Shores and Sunrise Beach Village. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CASS...NORTHERN MORRIS...NORTHEASTERN TITUS AND SOUTHEASTERN RED RIVER COUNTIES IS The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. southwestern Arkansas...southeastern Oklahoma...and northeastern Texas. FOR SOUTHWESTERN LITTLE RIVER...SOUTHEASTERN MCCURTAIN AND BOWIE COUNTIES... At 614 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles northwest of New Boston to near De Kalb to near Dalby Springs, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... New Boston, Hooks, De Kalb, Maud, Dalby Springs, Wallace, Almont, Arden, Spring Hill, Beaverdams, Red Bank and Goodlake. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather