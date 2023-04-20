WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

233 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT

FOR FANNIN COUNTY...

At 233 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bonham State

Park, or 9 miles southeast of Bonham, moving east at 25 mph. This

storm has a history of producing quarter size hail.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Bonham, Honey Grove, Dodd City, Crockett Lake, Bonham State Park,

Lake Bonham, Coffee Mill Lake, Boyd, Ladonia, Bailey, Windom,

Monkstown, Telephone, Cotton Center, Allens Chapel, Allens Point,

Dial, Bug Tussle, Lannius and Gober.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Johnson County in north central Texas...

North central Hill County in central Texas...

Southwestern Ellis County in north central Texas...

* Until 330 PM CDT.

* At 234 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grandview, or

7 miles southeast of Keene, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Keene, Itasca, Grandview, Maypearl, Covington, Parker, Rio Vista,

Milford, Coyote Flats, Sand Flat and Griffith.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35W between mile markers 7 and 24.

Interstate 35E between mile markers 377 and 380.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

_____

