WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

809 PM CST Mon Feb 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Central Texas.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the

wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult,

especially for high-profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 25 mph with

gusts at least 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make

driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters

should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents

may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and

other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the

strong winds.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...North Texas.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially

for high-profile vehicles.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 25 mph and

or gusts of at least 35 mph or higher are expected. Winds this

strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto

area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash

cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that

may be blown around in the strong winds.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather