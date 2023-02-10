WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

659 PM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

...The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson

Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the right bank

of the river. Low woodlands for one mile along right bank will

begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 33.6 feet.

- Flood stage is 33.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.9

feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood

stage early Sunday afternoon.

