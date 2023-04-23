WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 1131 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN ARANSAS...SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN...NUECES...SOUTHEASTERN SAN PATRICIO AND NORTHERN KLEBERG COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for south central and south Texas. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather