WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

917 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVE OAK COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is

still possible with this thunderstorm.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Live Oak

County through 945 PM CDT...

At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Three Rivers, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Three Rivers, Oakville, Ray Point and Karon.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 62 and 76.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 618 and 620.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 2848 9798 2847 9798 2838 9810 2855 9825

2863 9814

TIME...MOT...LOC 0220Z 322DEG 22KT 2851 9817

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

