WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 857 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following river in Texas... San Antonio River at Goliad affecting Calhoun, Victoria, Refugio and Goliad Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the San Antonio River at Goliad. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will drop below caution stage late tonight. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat San Antonio River Goliad 25.0 24.4 Mon 8 am 11.1 7.5 6.9 6.0 5.3