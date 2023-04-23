WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 24, 2023

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

847 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island

Counties.

* WHEN...Through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL WEBB COUNTY...

At 849 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbia

Bridge, or 22 miles northwest of Laredo, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Las Tiendas.

This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 682 and 686.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

