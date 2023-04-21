WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 453 PM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Cameron and Hidalgo. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 453 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Harlingen, Weslaco, Mercedes, La Feria, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, La Villa, Palm Valley, Primera, Combes, Grand Acres, Ratamosa, Santa Rosa High School, Santa Rosa Police Department, Tierra Bonita, La Feria North, La Feria High School, La Feria Police Department, La Feria Public Library and Indian Hills. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. county, Hidalgo. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. - At 454 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, San Juan, Alamo, Hidalgo, Palmview, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Palmhurst, Sharyland, North McAllen, South McAllen, Los Ebanos, Alton, Veterans Memorial High School, Sharyland North Junior High School, Josefa Garcia Park and Sylvia Vela Park. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather