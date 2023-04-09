WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1044 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 1045 AM CDT this morning for a

portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Hidalgo.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather