WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

442 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN KINNEY AND NORTHWESTERN MAVERICK COUNTIES...

At 442 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of

Quemado, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Laughlin AFB Aux Field.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Austin San Antonio.

_____

