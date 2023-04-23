WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

239 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

county, Kinney.

* WHEN...Until 545 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water

over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 239 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Kickapoo Cavern State Park.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Strong winds in the Guadalupe Mountains are diminishing, therefore

the High Wind Warning has been cancelled.

