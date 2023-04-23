WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 218 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Kinney and southwestern Edwards Counties through 300 AM CDT... At 217 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Alamo Village, or 19 miles northwest of Brackettville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Kickapoo Cavern State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central Texas. LAT...LON 2949 10065 2966 10068 2972 10031 2947 10032 TIME...MOT...LOC 0717Z 263DEG 15KT 2957 10057 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather