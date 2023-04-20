WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 922 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Kerr, southwestern Blanco, southern Gillespie and northern Kendall Counties through 1000 PM CDT... At 921 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tivydale to near Sisterdale. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Fredericksburg, Comfort, Blanco, Stonewall, Flugrath, Luckenbach, Cain City, Tivydale, Old Tunnel State Park, Rocky Hill, LBJ State Park, Bankersmith, Sisterdale, Cypress Creek, Hye, Twin Sisters, Blumenthal, Albert, Grapetown and Kendalia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas. LAT...LON 3008 9828 3004 9830 2998 9821 2996 9892 3025 9930 3041 9884 TIME...MOT...LOC 0221Z 266DEG 32KT 3022 9913 3004 9875 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BASTROP...CENTRAL LEE AND NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES... At 922 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Giddings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Giddings, Dime Box, Round Top, Fedor, Lake Somerville State Park Trailway, Carmine, Serbin, Northrup, Ledbetter, Loebau, Hills, Winedale, Lincoln and Manheim. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. TX . ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR ROBERTSON COUNTY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING... ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. FOR SOUTHWESTERN TRINITY...NORTHEASTERN GRIMES...WEST CENTRAL SAN JACINTO...SOUTHERN HOUSTON...SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND WALKER At 921 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Huntsville, Huntsville, Trinity, Riverside and Crabbs Prairie. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Texas, including the following county, Robertson. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is ongoing or imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rain has come to an end, but light to moderate rain will continue for a little while longer, making flood waters slow to recede. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Hearne, Franklin, Calvert, Bremond, Twin Oak Reservoir, Camp Creek Lake, Lake Limestone, New Baden, Easterly, Wheelock, Bald Prairie, Ridge, Benchley, Mumford and Seale. Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, Grand Prairie, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City, Keller, Hurst, Southlake, Watauga, Colleyville, Saginaw, Forest Hill, Trophy Club, Richland Hills, River Oaks and Kennedale. LAT...LON 3275 9690 3261 9730 3275 9742 3299 9717 3299 9713 TIME...MOT...LOC 0226Z 233DEG 26KT 3273 9729 MAX WIND GUST...