WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

913 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN BASTROP AND CENTRAL FAYETTE COUNTIES...

At 913 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Smithville,

moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

La Grange, Smithville, Rosanky, Upton, Hills Prairie, Rutersville,

Togo, Alum Creek, Waldeck, Rabbs Prairie, Plum, Warda, Buescher State

Park, Kovar, West Point, Winchester, Mullins Prairie, Kirtley,

Nechanitz and Bastrop State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KERR AND SOUTHERN

GILLESPIE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

south central Texas.

