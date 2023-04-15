WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 933 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DEWITT COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Texas. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Vernon Parish in west central Louisiana and northern Newton Counties through 1000 PM CDT... At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mayflower, or near Burkeville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Toledo Bend Dam, Mayflower and Burr Ferry. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. west central Louisiana...and southeastern Texas. LAT...LON 3101 9339 3102 9385 3116 9383 3117 9381 3118 9362 3117 9358 3119 9355 3122 9355 3123 9354 3124 9356 3125 9354 3128 9353 3128 9344 3131 9342 TIME...MOT...LOC 0234Z 273DEG 35KT 3106 9376 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana and east central Jefferson Counties through 1000 PM CDT... At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port Arthur, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. Port Arthur, Sabine Pass, Johnsons Bayou, Holly Beach and Constance Beach. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. southwestern Louisiana...and southeastern Texas. LAT...LON 2978 9398 2983 9395 2981 9388 2986 9393 2983 9389 2988 9392 2996 9387 2990 9377 2991 9376 2993 9377 2994 9379 2997 9386 2976 9336 2975 9368 2969 9383 2975 9390 2968 9384 2967 9387 TIME...MOT...LOC 0236Z 306DEG 23KT 2986 9388 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather