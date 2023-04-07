WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 8, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

326 PM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge affecting Goliad and Karnes

Counties.

.Moderate to heavy rainfall is beginning to exit the region. River

levels are expected to begin to recede later this afternoon and are

expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued tonight around 930 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 31.0 feet, Flooding spreads across the wide flood

plain upstream and downstream. No structures are threatened.

Livestock and farm equipment will need to removed from the

floodplain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 33.07 feet.

- Forecast...The river is near its crest of just over 33 feet

this afternoon. It will begin fall below flood stage early

Saturday morning.

- Flood stage is 27.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

47.6 feet on 08/23/2016.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon

San Antonio River

Hwy 72 nr Runge 27.0 33.1 Fri 1 pm CDT 23.7 15.7 12.6

