WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 8, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 1212 PM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge affecting Goliad and Karnes Counties. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 5 PM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 31.0 feet, Flooding spreads across the wide flood plain upstream and downstream. No structures are threatened. Livestock and farm equipment will need to removed from the floodplain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1115 AM CDT the stage was 32.77 feet. - Forecast...The river is nearing its crest. It is forecast to remain at moderate flood stage through early afternoon, prior to falling to flood stage by late afternoon. The river will then fall below flood stage later this evening. - Moderate flood stage is 31 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 47.6 feet on 08\/23\/2016. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Sat Sun Mon San Antonio River Hwy 72 nr Runge 27.0 32.77 Fri 1115 am CDT 20.2 15.2 12.2 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather