WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 955 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

Temperatures are rising above freezing this morning across the Hill Country and Austin Metro Area. A couple of locations are right at or just above 32 degrees, but with precipitation also diminishing, additional accumulations of ice are not expected today. Lingering impacts will remain, as it will take some time for all of the ice on trees and power lines to melt across the region, but road conditions have improved and will continue to improve this morning. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s across the impacted area this afternoon.