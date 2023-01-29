WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 1149 PM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Majority of south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather