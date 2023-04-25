WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

656 PM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN HANSFORD AND SHERMAN COUNTIES...

At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southeast

of Stratford, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northwestern Hansford and Sherman Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest

of Tulia, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Tulia and Kress.

This storm has a history of producing large damaging hail.

SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows!

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail are

likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and

vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather