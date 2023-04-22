WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

225 PM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Dallam, Deaf

Smith, Hartley, Moore, Oldham, and Sherman Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma. Portions of the

Panhandle of Texas.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

