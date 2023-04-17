WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 17, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

625 PM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Armstrong,

eastern Carson, Gray and western Donley Counties through 700 PM

CDT...

At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Pampa to 4 miles northwest of Goodnight to

12 miles northeast of Wayside. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Pampa, White Deer, Groom, Lefors, Skellytown, Howardwick, Lake

Mcclellan, Kingsmill, Greenbelt Lake and Goodnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3482 10147 3511 10133 3559 10120 3562 10099

3562 10055 3482 10096

TIME...MOT...LOC 2325Z 261DEG 21KT 3552 10099 3509 10124 3490 10137

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

