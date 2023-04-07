WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

733 PM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHWESTERN TEXAS

AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES...

Winds are weakening and relative humidity is beginning to

increase. Therefore, fire weather conditions are no longer a

concern.

_____

