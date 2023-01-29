WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

WIND CHILL ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

158 PM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10

below zero.

* WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle and portions of the northern Texas

Panhandle.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

