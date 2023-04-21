TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 156 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 143 AM CDT FRI APR 21 2023 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARANSAS AUSTIN BRAZORIA CALHOUN CHAMBERS COLORADO DEWITT FAYETTE FORT BEND GALVESTON GOLIAD GONZALES HARDIN HARRIS JACKSON JASPER JEFFERSON KARNES LAVACA LIBERTY MATAGORDA MONTGOMERY NEWTON ORANGE POLK REFUGIO SAN JACINTO TYLER VICTORIA WALLER WHARTON ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Gonzales, southeastern Lee and Fayette Counties through 230 AM CDT... At 144 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Round Top to near Waelder. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... La Grange, Schulenburg, Flatonia, Waelder, Fayetteville, Round Top, Muldoon, Cistern, Carmine, Swiss Alp, Dubina, Northrup, Rutersville, Warrenton, Engle, Ledbetter, Waldeck, Plum, Ammannsville and Thompsonville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central Texas. LAT...LON 2963 9688 2963 9713 2970 9739 3005 9702 3006 9703 3012 9697 3020 9675 3016 9679 3014 9677 3015 9671 3017 9669 3015 9668 3014 9665 3008 9663 2996 9657 TIME...MOT...LOC 0644Z 253DEG 29KT 3005 9676 2971 9727 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BANDERA, NORTHWESTERN BEXAR, WESTERN COMAL, SOUTHWESTERN KENDALL AND NORTHEASTERN MEDINA COUNTIES... At 145 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Cross Mountain, Kronkosky State Natural Area, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Leon Springs, The Dominion, Pipe Creek, Lakehills, Bandera Falls, Bergheim, Timberwood Park, Grey Forest, San Geronimo, Scenic Oaks, Cascade Caverns and Lake Medina Shores. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather