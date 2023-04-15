TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 16, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 141

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

623 PM CDT SAT APR 15 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 141 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARANSAS AUSTIN BEE

BRAZORIA CALHOUN CHAMBERS

COLORADO DEWITT FAYETTE

FORT BEND GALVESTON GOLIAD

GONZALES GRIMES HARDIN

HARRIS HOUSTON JACKSON

JASPER JEFFERSON KARNES

LAVACA LIBERTY MADISON

MATAGORDA MONTGOMERY NEWTON

ORANGE POLK REFUGIO

SAN JACINTO TRINITY TYLER

VICTORIA WALKER WALLER

WASHINGTON WHARTON

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Trinity County in southeastern Texas...

Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas...

Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas...

East central Walker County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Point Blank,

or 16 miles east of Huntsville, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Livingston, Onalaska, Coldspring, Point Blank, Goodrich, Lake

Livingston State Park, West Livingston and Oakhurst.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

