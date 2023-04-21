TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023 _____ 713 FPUS54 KSHV 210806 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 TXZ096-211615- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ108>111-211615- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ124-136-211615- Wood-Smith- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, and Tyler 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ125-137-211615- Upshur-Gregg- Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ126-138-211615- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ150-151-153-211615- Rusk-Panola-Shelby- Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ149-152-211615- Cherokee-Nacogdoches- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ166-167-211615- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ165-211615- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ _____