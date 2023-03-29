TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023 _____ 431 FPUS54 KSHV 290721 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 221 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 TXZ096-291515- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 221 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ108>111-291515- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 221 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ112-291515- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 221 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ126-138-291515- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 221 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ137-291515- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 221 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ125-291515- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 221 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ124-291515- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 221 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ136-291515- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 221 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Windy and not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ149-291515- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 221 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ150-291515- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 221 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ151-291515- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 221 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ153-291515- Shelby- Including the city of Center 221 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ152-291515- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 221 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy and not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ165-291515- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 221 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy and not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ166-167-291515- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 221 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. 