Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

214 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

214 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

214 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Windy

with highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

214 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

214 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

214 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

214 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Windy with lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

214 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the

mid 70s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

214 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

214 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

214 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

214 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

214 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

214 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

214 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

214 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

