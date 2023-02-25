TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 24, 2023 _____ 083 FPUS54 KSHV 250818 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 218 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 TXZ096-251615- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 218 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ108>111-251615- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 218 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ112-126-251615- Cass-Marion- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, Queen City, and Jefferson 218 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ124-125-251615- Wood-Upshur- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 218 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ136-137-251615- Smith-Gregg- Including the cities of Tyler and Longview 218 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ138-151-251615- Harrison-Panola- Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage 218 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy and less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ149-150-251615- Cherokee-Rusk- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson 218 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy and less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ152-165-251615- Nacogdoches-Angelina- Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin 218 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ153-166-167-251615- Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 218 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ 13 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather