Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

TXZ096-142100-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ108-142100-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs

around 70. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ109-142100-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs

around 70. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ111-142100-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs

around 70. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

and much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ110-142100-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs

around 70. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ112-142100-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Windy with highs

around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy.

Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ126-142100-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Windy with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers.

More humid with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ125-142100-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ124-142100-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ136-142100-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ137-142100-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Windy with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ138-142100-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Windy with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. More humid with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ151-142100-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning.

Windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. More humid with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy and much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ150-142100-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Windy with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy and more humid with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ149-142100-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ165-142100-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Windy with highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ152-142100-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Windy with highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ153-142100-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ166-142100-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ167-142100-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

213 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

