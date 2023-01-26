TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

526 FPUS54 KSHV 260942

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

342 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

TXZ096-261745-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

342 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost

after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ108>111-261745-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

342 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ124-136-261745-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

342 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ125-137-261745-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

342 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread

frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ126-138-261745-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

342 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread

frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ150-151-153-261745-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

342 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread

frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ149-152-261745-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

342 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ166-167-261745-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

342 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ165-261745-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

342 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread

frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

