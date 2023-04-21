TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023 _____ 291 FPUS54 KSJT 210816 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 TXZ127-212330- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ072-212330- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ140-212330- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ054-212330- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ169-212330- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ154-212330- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ098-212330- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ099-212330- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ049-212330- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ113-212330- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ114-212330- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ128-212330- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ064-212330- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ065-212330- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ066-212330- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ139-212330- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ071-212330- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ073-212330- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ155-212330- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ076-212330- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ077-212330- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ168-212330- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ170-212330- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ078-212330- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 316 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather