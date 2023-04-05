TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

292 FPUS54 KSJT 052006

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

TXZ127-061115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ072-061115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ140-061115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ054-061115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northeast around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ169-061115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ154-061115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ098-061115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ099-061115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ049-061115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ113-061115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ114-061115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming northeast around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ128-061115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ064-061115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ065-061115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ066-061115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ139-061115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ071-061115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ073-061115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ155-061115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ076-061115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ077-061115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ168-061115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ170-061115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ078-061115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

306 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

