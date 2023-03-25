TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 24, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

40. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs

around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

